Stokes hits record fifty as England crush Windies to sweep test series

Windies were always up against it with a 94-run first innings-deficit but looked to be putting up a fight in the morning session with half centuries from Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge.

They were never able to put together any meaningful partnerships, however, as England took three wickets before lunch and Wood ripped through the tail to finish with figures of 5-40 in 14 overs.

Louis and Alick Athanaze had resumed with the Windies on 33-2, and the 23-year-old Louis reached his 50 with an impressive six over long on before he was caught at slip by Crawley off Stokes.

Hodge raced to his half century in 56 balls as he looked to put pressure on the bowlers but was Wood’s second victim as he got a healthy edge and was caught behind.

Wood had removed Joshua da Silva lbw and after Hodge went for 55, bowled Alzarri Joseph (2) and Jayden Seales (0) before finishing off the innings when Harry Brook caught Shamar Joseph at second slip.

England move onto a three-test home series against Sri Lanka, starting on Aug. 21, while the West Indies return home for a two-test series against South Africa beginning next week.