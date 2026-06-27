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Homesportscricket

Stumps, stats and software: AI takes fresh guard, to help in player selection for MP cricket body

The MPCA is preparing to implement a first-of-its-kind model of cricket administration in processes ranging from financial management to player selection, and official said.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 03:54 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 03:54 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketMadhya PradeshArtificial Intelligence

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