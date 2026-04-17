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'Substitute' Kohli makes an instant impact

Kohli was off the blocks early, scoring 34 off his first 14 deliveries, using the hardness of the new ball on a tacky surface.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 23:54 IST
Virat KohliT20

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