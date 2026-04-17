<p>Bengaluru: T20 cricket has its own different demands. Each of the 240 balls is an event and every passage of play is a contest. And with age becoming one of sport's most unforgiving barriers, it takes a toll on the body both physically and mentally, leading to an athlete’s drop in intensity. </p>.<p>However, for some, that script does not hold good. Virat Kohli, 37, did not take the field during Mumbai Indians’ chase with an ankle issue in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s previous game.</p>.<p>On the eve of the Lucknow Super Giants match, Kohli only batted for a short duration with a strap around his leg. Once he was done with batting, Kohli then did some running drills in what seemed like a fitness test.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the master tactician scored a 34-ball 49 on a tricky Chinnaswamy surface as Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrapped up the 147-run chase with 29 balls to spare. </p>.<p>Kohli, who was introduced as an Impact Substitute for the first time in his career, said that he was happy with his intensity despite not being 100% fit. </p>.IPL 2026 | King Kohli still at the peak of his power.<p>"I'm still not 100% fit. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. Just getting back up to my best," Kohli said after the game. </p>.<p>“I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, I would have liked to carry on and finish the game off,” he added.</p>.<p>Kohli was off the blocks early, scoring 34 off his first 14 deliveries, using the hardness of the new ball on a tacky surface.</p>.<p>During that phase of play, the RCB superstar hit six fours and a six, not leaving the door ajar for an LSG comeback on a surface where it was slightly difficult to bat once the ball got softer.</p>.<p>"Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. In the end, I should have probably finished that one off as well.”</p>.<p>While the game continues to change and evolve, Kohli feels adaptability is the best possible way to push the bar. </p>.<p>“The game has certainly changed. I'm trying my best. I've done okay so far in adapting..I'm always looking to push the bar."</p>