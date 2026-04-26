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Sudharsan masterclass powers Titans past CSK after bowlers set it up

The Titans openers laid a solid foundation with a 58-run stand, effectively taking the game away from CSK in the Powerplay itself.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:15 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:15 IST
sportsSports NewsCSKCricketGujarat TitansIPL

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