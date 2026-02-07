<p>Kolkata: Romario Shepherd grabbed five wickets after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shimron-hetmyer">Shimron Hetmyer</a> hit a fiery fifty as two-time champions West Indies began their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a> campaign with a comfortable 35-run victory over late entrants Scotland on Saturday.</p>.<p>Invited to bat, Hetmyer blazed away to 36-ball-64, notching up the fastest fifty by a West Indian in the tournament. Late Sherfane Rutherford's 13-ball 26 cameo helped West Indies post a formidable 182 for 5.</p>.Pakistan's T20 WC boycott unlikely, team to leave for Colombo on February 2: Report.<p>Shepherd (5/20) then starred with the ball claiming four wickets, including a hat-trick, in the 17th over to help bowl out Scotland for 147.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong></p>.<p><strong>West Indies:</strong> 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 64; Brad Currie 2/23.</p>.<p><strong>Scotland:</strong> 147 all out in 18.5 overs (Richie Berrington (42, Tom Bruce 32; Romario Shepherd 5/20). PTI APA KHS</p>