Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Delhi Capitals to 144/9

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar headlined Sunrisers Hyderabad's impressive bowling show by restricting Delhi Capitals to 144/9 in the IPL, here on Monday.

Having returned wicketless from six matches this season, Washington Sundar (3/28) grabbed three wickets in five balls to leave DC reeling at 62/5 inside eight overs after skipper David Warner opted to bat.

Bhuvneshwar (2/11) then came up with a tidy spell as Delhi struggled to get going.

After the top-order failure, the duo of Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) shared 69 from 59 balls.

But SRH's tight bowling and fielding stymied the proceedings at the back-end as DC lost five wickets and managed just 16 runs in the last three overs.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals 144/9; 20 overs (Manish Pandey 34, Axar Patel 34; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/11, Washington Sundar 3/28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.