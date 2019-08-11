Suresh Raina out of action after second knee surgery

Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina will be out of action for a few months after he underwent a second knee surgery a few days back. The UP-batsman said that it was a tough decision but had to be taken because he was facing too much discomfort.

Raina first underwent knee surgery in 2007, two years after his international debut. He thanked his trainers and doctors, who helped him get through the 'nagging pain' which cropped up again in the last couple of years.

Raina has been out of favour with the Indian team recently, with his last ODI coming against England last year when the Indian team went on their foreign tour. He has been out of the Test team for longer though, his last Test coming in 2015.

The 32-year-old has played in 226 ODIs, 78 T20s, and 18 Tests, with the record itself displaying his limited-overs prowess as compared to the longer format. In recent times however, he has mostly played in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, for whom he is the vice-captain.

With this surgery, he'll most certainly miss the start of the domestic season, which begins later during August.