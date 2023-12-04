Surya comes out of shadows

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who defended 10 runs in the final over of the last game here on Sunday, hailed Suryakumar’s captaincy. “Last time in a press conference, Ravi (Bishnoi) had said that Surya gives a freehand to all of us. I also wanted to say the same — he gives a lot of freedom for the bowlers. He allows the batters to express themselves. For us bowlers, even in the first four matches where we had to play on batting-friendly pitches, he just told us to make the most of the opportunities.