Surya or Gill at No. 5? Rohit leaves the question hanging

The Indian cricket team is largely surprise-free when it comes to team compositions, but something in skipper Rohit Sharma’s tone on Wednesday suggested he might entertain the possibility of entertaining us with a left-field pick.

When Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the Test series due to an injury, Shubman Gill was almost immediately touted as the Mumbaikar’s replacement at No.5. Along the way, though, Suryakumar Yadav’s name started featuring in the conversation.

Gill has played 13 Tests with decent success, and his stellar limited-overs run of late has put him in the reckoning for the middle-order spot. Suryakumar has become a Test contender on the basis of his T20I prowess.

It’s an interesting sign of things - picking Test players on the basis of recent white-ball proficiency, but if Rohit, rather his tone, is to be believed, Suryakumar could be used to shake things up.

“They both bring different things to the table for us,” said the skipper. “Gill, we all know, has been in supreme form in the last 3-4 months. On the other hand, Surya as well in T20 cricket has shown what he is capable of. That kind of game he can bring to Test cricket as well.

“You are playing on such challenging pitches, you need guys to stand up and see, find ways to score runs because it won’t be easy.”

Also, since the team doesn’t have a designated disruptor in Rishabh Pant, it makes objective sense to inject the batting order with Suryakumar’s brand of methodical madness. The argument gathers further steam given his efficiency on spin-friendly wickets in first-class cricket.

Speaking of which, Rohit was aware of all the things he and his batters need to do in order to find success on what is expected to be a spin minefield.

“When the ball spins a lot, your methods, your preparation, ways to score runs become very important,” he started. “When you play on pitches like those, it is important to have a counterattacking method as well. That is how you will score runs. The spinners are quite smart, the opposition captains are quite smart. They straightway set the field for that so it is not possible to get boundaries that easily. You have to rotate strike, see what are the other methods you can use to score runs.

He continued: “Sweep, reverse sweep, trying to use your feet and all those kinds of things, most of us have grown up playing on pitches like this. Everyone has their own method. Yeah, it is going to be challenging. They have got quality spinners in their ranks who can humble us. No doubt about that. We are aware of what we need to do.”

Rohit, no doubt, has Nathan Lyon on his mind. Lyon is second only to Shane Warne when it comes to success rate for a non-Asian in Asia with 118 wickets in 24 Tests.

“Nathan’s going to be right up there with our most important bowlers for this series,” said Australian skipper Pat Cummins. “He’s got the experience here, and he’s up for the challenge, he can’t wait. He’s been working with a lot of the other spin bowlers that are over here as well. He will lead our attack this series.”

Cummins also insisted that putting up a big score in the first innings is “more important here than anywhere else in the world”.