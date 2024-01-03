Suryakumar doesn't quite know what to do in ODIs but he is a freak in T20 cricket: Nasser Hussain

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in 2021, Suryakumar has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring four centuries and 17 fifties from 60 T20Is. However, the big-hitting batter has struggled to make a similar impact in ODIs.