Suryakumar hurts ankle, stays away from field for 11 overs during India's win against SA

He never returned to the field for the rest of the match as vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja marshalled the side for the rest of the match, in which left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5/17), the birthday boy, bagged his best T20I figures to give India a thrilling victory.