Suryakumar remains at top of ICC rankings

No other Indian featured in the top 10 of the batters or bowlers list while Hardik Pandya remained third among all-rounders

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Feb 01 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 18:17 ist
Suryakumar Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his stay at the top in the ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar reached the rating of 910 points after he stroked a quick-fire innings of 47 during the first match of India's ongoing series against New Zealand in Ranchi as the exciting right-hander maintained his healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters.

While Suryakumar played a more composed knock of 26 not out in the second match of the series, the 32-year-old dropped back to a total of 908 rating points as a result.

Read | Fine with whatever surfaces we get: Surya plays down Ekana pitch controversy

It also means Suryakumar remains within striking distance of England batter Dawid Malan in the race to hold the highest rating of all time for men's T20I batters.

Malan achieved a rating of 915 points in Cape Town back in 2020, but Suryakumar now holds the second highest rating of all time for T20I batters following his recent heroics with the willow.

He claimed the top ranking for current batters while scoring a total of 239 runs from six matches at last year's T20 World Cup and only last month was deservedly named the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year.

No other Indian featured in the top 10 of the batters or bowlers list while Hardik Pandya remained third among all-rounders.

India's Mohammed Siraj contines to be the top-ranked bowler in the ODI rankings.

Shubman Gill (sixth), Virat Kohli(seventh) and Rohit Sharma (ninth) remain static in the batters' list.

