Suryakumar to lead T20I side, K L Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue in the role in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while K L Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Rahul will keep wickets in the Test series.