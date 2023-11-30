JOIN US
Homesportscricket

Suryakumar to lead T20I side, K L Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli requested the Indian cricket board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 15:04 IST

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue in the role in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while K L Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Rahul will keep wickets in the Test series.

B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh have received maiden call-ups in the Indian ODI squad.

The selection committee meeting was held in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, which will be followed by three ODIs starting December 17 in Johannesburg.

(Published 30 November 2023, 15:04 IST)
