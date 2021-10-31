Suryakumar Yadav rested from NZ game due to back spasm

Suryakumar Yadav rested from New Zealand game due to back spasm, India get chance to rejig middle-order

Suryakumar's fitness issue opened the doors for Ishan Kishan's World Cup debut

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2021, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 22:42 ist
Suryakumar Yadav. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Sunday rested from India's important T20 World Cup game against New Zealand after he "complained of back-spasm", leading to a forced change in the playing eleven.

"Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel," BCCI media team said in a statement.

Suryakumar's fitness issue opened the doors for Ishan Kishan's World Cup debut and perhaps also help India rejig their batting order with KL Rahul playing in the middle-order and bolstering the end-game.

India have already made a few strategic and combination errors and Suryakumar's injury only helped them in course correction, albeit accidentally.

Suryakumar Yadav
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Sports News
Cricket

