Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to be available for MI's IPL opener vs DC on March 27

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav might have to sit out of the Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Delhi Capitals on March 27 as he is unlikely to fully recover from a hairline fracture on his thumb.

Yadav, one of the four players retained by Mumbai Indians, sustained the injury during the T20 series against the West Indies and subsequently missed the assignment against Sri Lanka.

"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read | Punjab Kings get power-hitting coach Julian Ross Wood on board ahead of IPL

"So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board's medical team to not risk playing the opener," he added.

For MI, Yadav is the most important batter apart from skipper Rohit Sharma and their Rs 15.25 crore 'buy-back' Ishan Kishan. Hence, there is no way that even the MI team management would take any risk as they have a larger picture to look at.

MI have a five-day gap after their first game and they next play Rajasthan Royals on April 2. It is believed that the 360 degree power-hitter will be good to go by then.

"I think by the second MI game, he would be 100 per cent match fit. It is likely to be more of a precautionary measure if he doesn't play the first game," the source added.

Yadav was in fantastic form during the T20 series against the West Indies where he won the 'Player of the Series' award.

Two DRS referrals per team, MCC rules applicable

The BCCI has communicated the Playing Conditions to all the franchises and one of the welcome additions is the provision of two Decision Review System (DRS) referrals per team.

Also, all new rules recommended by the MCC will also be applicable, which means saliva won't be allowed to shine the ball, a restriction that came into effect due to COVID-19 but has been codified as a permanent change by the custodian of cricket laws.

The new MCC code has also moved run-outs at non-striker's end, popularly called 'Mankading', out of the law relating to "unfair play".

The dismissal, which often triggers debates on the 'spirit of the game', is now categorised as just a run out.

In international cricket, the new MCC rules will come into effect in October.

Rohit, Bumrah link up with MI squad

India and MI captain Rohit Sharma entered the team bio-bubble with his family and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in a bubble to bubble transfer. The two completed their national team assignment against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The MI twitter handle uploaded the photographs of its skipper and premier pacer entering the team hotel in Mumbai.

Since it has been a bubble to bubble transfer for the national team duo, they would not need to undergo a three-day hard quarantine (confined to hotel rooms) as per rules.

The rule is applicable to all players joining their franchises in a bubble to bubble transfer.

Check out the latest videos from DH: