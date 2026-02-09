Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Suryakumar Yadav's calm leadership in T20Is has made my life easy: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said India is lucky to have the swashbuckler as its captain for the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 09:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupSuryakumar YadavGautam Gambhir

Follow us on :

Follow Us