Suryakumar Yadav's century powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a stunning century to take his team to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans. Leg spinner Rashid Khan took four wickets for the Titans.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves
'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station