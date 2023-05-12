Suryakumar Yadav's century powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

Leg spinner Rashid Khan took four wickets for the Titans

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2023, 21:23 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 21:23 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a stunning century to take his team to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans. Leg spinner Rashid Khan took four wickets for the Titans.

More to follow...

Sports News
MI
GT
IPL
Indian Premier League
Cricket

