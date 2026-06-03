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Homesportscricket

Suryakumar Yadav's exit as T20 skipper confirmed; Shreyas Iyer & Tilak Varma top replacement choices

It is clear that if Surya is removed from captaincy, he won't also remain in the side as a player after nearly 18 months of non performance.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:52 IST
sportsCricketT20Suryakumar YadavShreyas Iyertilak varma

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