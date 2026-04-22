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Suryakumar Yadav’s slump opens door for Shreyas Iyer in T20 squad

It's interesting that Shreyas and Patidar are in conversation and not Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, who lost his T20 place just ahead of the T20 World Cup at the start of the year.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20Suryakumar YadavShreyas Iyer

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