Suryansh Shedge named as Nitish Kumar Reddy's replacement for India's T20I series against England, Ireland

<p>All-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been named as Nitish Kumar Reddy's replacement for India's Twenty20 international series against Ireland and England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.</p><p>Reddy reported discomfort on his left quadriceps following the third One-day International (ODI) against Afghanistan and has been advised to undergo a period of rehabilitation, the BCCI added.</p>.<p>"The men's selection committee has named Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England," the BCCI said in a statement.</p>.Nitish Kumar Reddy emerges as India's all-round hope for 2027 ODI World Cup.<p>The 23-year-old got the call-up after scoring 147 runs in five matches for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka.</p><p>He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order.</p><p>Reddy was also supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya, who also has quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.</p><p>It is understood that Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks -- the recovery timeline could extend too -- to complete his rehabilitation before he can start his 'Return To Play' protocols.</p><p>The 23-year-old played 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India so far. During the Afghanistan series, he had played two ODIs while missing the second game in Lucknow.</p><p>India face Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and June 28 before travelling to England for a five-match series in July.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>