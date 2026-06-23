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Homesportscricket

Suryansh Shedge named as Nitish Kumar Reddy's replacement for India's T20I series against England, Ireland

The 23-year-old got ‌the call-up after scoring 147 runs in five matches for India ⁠A ⁠in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:54 IST
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