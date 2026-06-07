Manav Suthar gives a trailer of his talent

<p>Mullanpur: Manav Suthar has been one of the most talked about young cricketers in India over the last couple of years. And his performances across formats and teams, including India A, don't belie the hype around him. His red-ball skills and wicket-taking abilities have been particularly attracting selectors' attention, and the left-arm spinning all-rounder was rewarded with a place in the Indian squad in the one-off Test against Afghanistan here.</p>.<p>Slotted into the playing 11, the Rajasthan player gave a glimpse of his talent on the second day of the match, with an impressive all-round show. He produced a 28-run cameo with two fours and as many sixes and then returned to bag 3/21 that pushed Afghanistan to the brink.</p>.<p>Washington Sundar, who has been Suthar's team-mate at Gujarat Titans, knows a thing or two about the junior colleague. </p>.<p>"He has been brilliant," said Washington in his post-day address to the media.</p>.Sai Sudharsan proves his worth in Afghanistan test after coach Gautam Gambhir's promise.<p>"We players who have been playing with him the last few years, know what he could actually bring to the table, especially in this format (red-ball cricket) and the amount of skill sets obviously he has got; he has sort of worked on them over the years. It was a genuine treat to watch, especially at this level for India. To bring out his best skill sets, especially on day one, is amazing," he offered.</p>.<p>Suthar's inclusion comes on the back of 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an average of 25.76. He has eight four-wicket, six five-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls. While the young bowler will be put to sterner tests as he plays stronger opponents in different conditions, the promise was apparent. A left-arm spinner who belongs to the old school -- where loop, drift and turn are paramount -- Suthar has the potential to last long.</p>.<p>"He is a genuine spinner in terms of how much he could actually spin the ball, how many revs he could actually impart on the ball," Washington continued. "That has always been his strength over the years in many formats. He has played a lot with red ball, especially in the last 2-3 years and done really well every single time he has played in this format.</p>.<p>"I think he gives all his energy on the ball every single day of the week. I mean, he uses a lot of his body. That's there for us to sort of see and observe because it's quite evident. Every time he gets into his load-up and releases the ball, he sort of gives all of his energy into the ball. That's an amazing skill as well as an attitude to bring in every single day."</p>