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Homesportscricket

Manav Suthar gives a trailer of his talent

Suthar's inclusion comes on the back of 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an average of 25.76.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:28 IST
sportsCricket

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