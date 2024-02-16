Swann waxes lyrical on Ashwin

“He almost always goes above and beyond everyone else when it comes to detail,” he revealed. “I play it by feel, how the ball felt out of my hands and that was enough for me. I was more than happy to bury my head in the sand and say ‘this feels great’ and I would continue to roll with it until it doesn’t feel good. Ashwin can’t do that. He’s forensic about this and that’s not easy to do. That’s just professional spin bowling. He’s happy to do it, I wasn’t when I was asked to.”