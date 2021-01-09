Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Karnataka eye third title

After months of uncertainty, the 2020-21 domestic season finally gets underway with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across six venues from Sunday. Defending champions Karnataka, eyeing their third straight title, to face Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) in their opening contest at the Alur 1 ground.

The last time Karnataka faced J&K, the minnows threatened to knock the eight-time champions out of the Ranji Trophy in a thrilling encounter. In a rain-curtailed game at the Gandhi Memorial Science College ground in Jammu, the hosts had gained innings lead before Karnataka got their act together to win the quarterfinal.

J&K's X-factor is Abdul Samad, the big-hitting young all-rounder who grabbed eyeballs with an impressive Indian Premier League debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

No team has shown the consistency like that of Karnataka in the T20 tournament in the last couple of years. Apart from being the first side to win the title two consecutive times, Karnataka have won 20 of their last 21 games over last two seasons under regular captain Manish Pandey, who will miss out this time due to tennis elbow injury. Now, Karnataka will be running for a hat-trick, a job easier said than done, felt coach Yere Goud.

"This format itself is a high-pressure one. On top of it, we can't burden ourselves by thinking that we are two-time defending champions. It's a tricky tournament. Because, one over can change the match scenario or any team can surprise you. The moment you start overthinking, you are in trouble. So we will keep things simple and want to have a clear vision," Goud said on Saturday.

As is the trend, the tournament is a great opportunity for youngsters to make a mark ahead of the IPL auction. For Karnataka, the absence of the senior trio of Pandey, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will prove to be a big challenge. Pandey and Rahul -- who played nine and eight matches respectively -- were the key architects of Karnataka's triumphant campaign last time along with opener Devdutt Padikkal, all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (19 wickets) and pacer Ronit More (13 wickets).

"We can't replace those three players (Manish, Mayank and Rahul) because they are class apart and are national-level players. But if you see, when we won the first Mushtaq Ali title two seasons ago, we didn't have KL in the squad. So youngsters have shown that they can step up when it matters the most," said Goud.

A lot is expected of Padikkal, who got the world talking about him with a sensational IPL debut, scoring 473 runs from 15 games. With captain Karun Nair, Shreyas, Pavan Deshpande, A Mithun and K Gowtham, Karnataka have the benefit of experience to make the knockouts.

Sunday fixtures: In Bengaluru: Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir; Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh; Railways vs Tripura. All matches start from 12:00 noon.