T 20 World Cup 2024 | Coach Kirsten slams Pakistan team's lack of unity, says 'I've have never seen such a situation'

New Delhi: In a scathing criticism of the beleaguered Pakistan cricket team, head coach Gary Kirsten has said that there is "no unity" in the side and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.

Kirsten's criticism follows the Pakistan's team's group stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Entering the tournament as runners-up from the previous edition, the Pakistan team produced one of its worst performance in recent years and ended the event with a consolation win over Ireland, having suffered a shock loss to newcomers USA before biting the dust against traditional rivals India.

According to media reports in Pakistan, Kirsten, who guided India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, pulled no punches in his assessment of the team after being eliminated from the ongoing T20 showpiece.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said as per reports quoting a senior scribe.