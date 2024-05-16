T20 creates the perfect form of cricket: Usain Bolt

"T20s for sure... When they started it was a great idea and still is. It compresses the game because you have to also be strong and quick but also be strategic, set a field and get things done quick. To me it combines Test match and one day together to create the perfect game." Bolt is not the only one in the Caribbean who is attracted towards the shortest format. The same goes for its elite cricketers who are now admired more for their exploits in T20 leagues than what they do in West Indian colours.