T20 WC: Australia, South Africa face off in Super 12 opener

Australia and South Africa begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday against one another in match 13 of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both Australia and South Africa are eyeing their first T20 World Cup title. A win in the first match would be a great boost to either side.

Here's a look at the strengths and the weanedness of the two teams.

Australia’s strengths:

Australia have a good bowling attack. The squad comprises four excellent pacers in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Kane Richardson. Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa will be given the charge to bowl spin. Glenn Maxwell has come into the tournament on the back of a great IPL season. In Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, Australian skipper Aaron Finch has two brilliant all-rounders, capable of turning a game on its head with either bat or ball.

Australia’s weakness:

The form of opening batter David Warner is a cause of great concern. Warner had a terrible IPL season in which he barely managed 195 runs from 8 outings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner lost his captaincy and eventually his spot in the team too. Steve Smith too is a bit out of touch as he did not get much game time in the second half of the IPL this year. If Warner and Smith’s woes continue, then Australia will find it tough against South Africa.

South Africa strengths:

South Africa have form by their side as they head into the World Cup on the back of series wins against Sri Lanka, Ireland and West Indies. South Africa also have in their ranks the No 1 ranked T20I bowler, Tabriz Shamsi. The bowler is the world’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket in the past two years. The conditions in UAE should suit Shamsi, who is expected to cause a lot of trouble for the opposition batters.

South Africa Weakness:

Absence of former captain Faf du Plessis could hurt South Africa. du Plessis is an attacking batter who was in great form in the IPL, finishing as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament. du Plessis is also an excellent fielder. du Plessis can either slog or drop anchor depending on the match situation.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 21

Australia wins: 13

South Africa wins: 8

Form Guide:

Australia: L-W-L-L-L

South Africa: W-W-W-W-W

Pitch and conditions

Of the four matches played so far at this venue in this T20 World Cup, three have been won by the team batting second. However, across this year, the pitches at this venue have favoured the team batting first. The pitch favours fast bowlers rather than spinners.

The afternoon temperature is going to be around 35 degrees Celsius and the humidity level around 42 per cent. The afternoon will be bright and sunny.

Team News

Neither team is suffering from any major injury concerns. Both Aaron Finch and Temba Bavuma should be able to pick their preferred players for this fixture.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Impact player for Australia

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell come into the T20 World Cup on the back of a successful IPL 2021 campaign. The middle-order batter scored 513 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell scored those runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. Maxwell’s presence in the middle-order would give Aaron Finch a lot of confidence. Maxwell is also expected to bowl in the match.

Impact player for South Africa

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje had a decent run in the second half of IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals. The speedster played 8 matches and picked 12 wickets and bowled at an economy of just 6.16. Anrich Nortje tends to bowl fast so his pace could be a big problem for David Warner, who is struggling to find form at the moment.

