T20 WC: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against India

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in Adelaide on Wednesday with both teams in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have made one change from their previous win over Zimbabwe, with Shoriful Islam coming in for Soumya Sarkar in Adelaide.

India won their first two matches including their opener against arch-rivals Pakistan but a loss to South Africa, who took top spot in Group 2, on Sunday hurt their semi-finals chances.

Deepak Hooda makes way for Axar Patel as the only change the India side

India, led by Rohit Sharma, need to win their remaining two matches to guarantee a place in the final four and keep alive their quest for a first world title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)