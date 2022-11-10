T20 WC: England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final

T20 WC: England beat India, to face Pakistan in final

England's Captain Jos Buttler (L) celebrates reaching his half century (50 runs) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. Credit: AFP Photo

India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note here on Thursday.

England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63.

In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Brief Scores:

India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).

England: 170 for no loss in 16 overs 

