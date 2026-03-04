T20 WC India vs England| Wankhede will be quiet on Thursday, says Sam Curran

<p>Mumbai: England haven’t necessarily been on fire this T20 World Cup, but the two-time champions have got the job done nonetheless to motor on undefeated in the Super Eights like South Africa into the semifinals where they lock horns with defending champions India. </p>.<p>The last-four clash at the Wankhede Stadium will be the third successive semifinal between India and England in a T20 World Cup. All-rounder Sam Curran, who has been a key figure in England’s run so far, hoped the Three Lions play the perfect game to down the hosts, who come into the knockout clash buzzing with confidence following rousing wins over Zimbabwe and the West Indies.</p>.<p>“I guess it doesn't really matter now; it comes down to a World Cup semifinal,” said Curran during a press conference here on Tuesday. “If there's ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it's probably Thursday night, so I see that as probably a positive that we kind of chat around the group about. We’ve all been chipping in at different times.” </p>.<p>“But we know in T20 cricket it probably just takes a couple of our guys to come good with the bat and good with the ball, and we’re a quality fielding side as well. So we know we'll kind of come good on that aspect, but yeah, it's exciting, and I guess all of us and English fans, I'm sure, will be hoping that the perfect game comes on Thursday.”</p>.Kohli's form in focus as India eye ODI clean-sweep over England.<p>Curran, who has scored 149 runs and picked up six wickets in seven matches, said England will be looking to keep the normally noisy Wankhede crowd ‘quiet’ with a fearless brand of cricket that has brought them a lot of success in white ball. “It's a fantastic stadium, obviously very iconic, but I’m sure it's going to be very quiet on Thursday night! It's going to be an amazing experience. As a young cricketer, I guess you dream of playing India in a semifinal of a World Cup.” </p>.<p>“It's normally a pretty good wicket, small ground, so I'm probably expecting a really high-scoring game against India, a quality side. But we've played a lot of cricket here, most of our players have played in the IPL and against India. So I guess we're not fearing anything and I'm sure both teams are really excited by the challenge of Thursday night and hopefully the perfect game for us happens.”</p>.<p>A big worry for England has been the poor form of key player Jos Buttler, the opener just managing 62 runs in seven games. Despite growing criticism back home, Curran backed Buttler, saying he’s one big knock away from regaining his destructive touch. “Jos is someone I'm pretty close to. He obviously wants more runs. But I certainly would rather have Jos Buttler in my team than coming up against him on Thursday night. I think he's such a quality player. He's done so well for us over many, many years.</p>.<p>“And he's done well on this ground many, many times as well. So hopefully Thursday night is his night. But if it's not, there's no question he's one of the best in the world. So him and Salty (Phil Salt), such a dangerous opening partnership. And I guess we hope Thursday night they can get us off to a really good start. There’s no doubt that he'll come good and we're not worried about him at all.”</p>