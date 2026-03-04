Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 WC India vs England| Wankhede will be quiet on Thursday, says Sam Curran

“I guess it doesn't really matter now; it comes down to a World Cup semifinal,” said Curran.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 01:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 01:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbaiWankhede Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us