T20 WC: Sri Lanka clash with resurgent Namibia

Sri Lanka and Namibia lock horns in match 4 of ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

Sri Lanka are ranked 10th in the ICC T20 rankings. Namibia are placed 19th on the ranking charts.

The two teams are struggling to get big scores on the board. If the two teams harbour the ambition of progressing into the next round then Gerhard Erasmus, captain of Namibia, and Dasun Shanaka, skipper of Sri Lanka, should address this issue immediately.

Head-to-head

This is the first time that Sri Lanka and Namibia are playing an international T20 match against each other.

Also read: T20 WC: Ireland face tough Netherlands in their opener

Form Guide:

Sri Lanka: L-L-L-W-W

Namibia: W-W-W-W-W

Pitch and conditions

Eight matches were played at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League. Five of those matches were won by the team chasing. This highlights that the pitch becomes good for batting as the match progresses. The average first innings score of the last three IPL games played at this venue is 188.33.

The evening will be clear, warm and humid. The temperature could be around 26°C. The humidity level could be as high as 74 per cent.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Avishka Fernando, Craig Williams, Pathum Nissanka, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

Impact player for Sri Lanka:

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chamdimal is Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter. He brings in a wealth of T20 experience. He has played 144 T20 games scoring 3,386 runs at an average of 30.23. Chandimal has also been involved in 106 dismissals. Dinesh Chandimal is one of two survivors from Sri Lanka’s winning campaign of 2014.

Impact player for Namibia:

JJ Smith: JJ Smith is Namibia’s bowling all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls left arm medium fast. Smith has played in 52 T20 games scoring 569 runs and picking 46 wickets. Smith is a player to watch out for.

