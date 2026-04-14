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T20 WC star Sanju Samson named ICC men's player of the Month for March

A blistering 89 against England at the Wankhede helped India to 253 for 7, and the target proved elusive for the English who missed out by seven runs on March 5.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 09:57 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupICCSanju Samson

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