T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh

Kingstown: Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash with bated breath, hoping that the 'Men in Blue' stand on the winning side -- a result which will hand them a golden opportunity to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals when they take on Bangladesh in their Super Eights match.

Afghanistan augmented their chances of making their first-ever World Cup semifinal when they downed the mighty Australians on Saturday.

As things stand, India lead the group followed by Australia and Afghanistan -- both on 2 points each -- and Bangladesh are last.

Rohit Sharma and his men are favourites to qualify for the final-four with a net run rate of 2.425 while Australia (0.223) have superior NRR compared to Afghanistan (-0.650).

Rashid Khan and Co. will hope India do them a favour by beating Australia so that they enter the clash knowing exactly what they require to do for making the semifinals.