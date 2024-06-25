T20 World Cup 2024 | Arshdeep credits Bumrah for his success

That said, the first two overs of Bumrah were a bit out of character, those three fours in an over to Travis Head was absurd. Bumrah couldn’t help but chuckle himself, but the problem was that Australia were quickly gaining on them, needing 107 from 60 balls. Arshdeep explained the thought process when it came down to defending that.

“The thought was clear, our batters also batted on the same wicket and early on it was easy to score runs, the ball was coming on nicely but afterwards it became tough to hit boundaries. So, we knew when we got a couple of wickets, it would be tough for the new batters coming in to hit boundaries at will. So that was the plan and a couple of nice overs from the spinners in the middle overs helped us.”

Arshdeep also drove into the value of the contribution from the likes of Hardik Pandya, who scored 27 from 17 balls, including a boundary and a couple of sixes.

“It was very important because as I said before from one end it was very hard for the bowlers to even pitch the ball and the ball was flying to the boundary,” said Arshdeep. “So, having that cushion of extra 15 to 20 runs always helps as a bowler and gives you that extra freedom to go for the wicket because eventually, you're going to go for runs in this format. So, if you're taking wickets, you have the upper hand in this game. And when you have 15 or 20 more runs on the board, you always have the leverage to try a couple of more things.”