T20 World Cup 2024: Australia cruising ahead of WC opener

A sunset catamaran cruise on the blue waters of Barbados was the perfect way for Australia to bond before knuckling down to the business of winning the T20 World Cup, bowler Ashton Agar said.

The Test and one-day world champions will launch their tournament against minnows Oman on Wednesday and have enjoyed a relaxed buildup while waiting for team mates to arrive from the Indian Premier League.

With all players on deck by Saturday, the squad freshened up with a few drinks while sailing the Caribbean coastline, spinner Agar said.