T20 World Cup 2024: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh says he's ready to bowl

However, he offers the side a medium pace option if required, starting with their game against Bangladesh in Antigua on Thursday.

"I'll be available to bowl," Marsh told reporters on Wednesday.

"With the line-up that we've got, I don't really necessarily see a need for me to bowl, but I think it's really important in this format to have options and we're blessed with plenty of those."

Australia rested pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for their last match against Scotland while having Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell send down 12 overs of spin.

Marsh would not be drawn on whether Australia would restore their frontline quicks against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where legspinner Zampa took four wickets in their win over Namibia.