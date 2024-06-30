T20 World Cup 2024: Barbados comes to halt at Indian triumph

Barbados: This was not a picture. It only seemed like one. For a micro-second, everything at the Kensington Oval froze. The clock read: 2.02 pm (local time).

India would have liked to sleep, but couldn’t. Everyone at the stadium wanted to move, but couldn’t. Everyone at the press box wanted to write, but couldn’t.

When the final ball of the final lobbed and then trickled towards Arshdeep Singh at midwicket off the bat of Anrich Nortje and off the bowling of Hardik Pandya, India had won a title from a match they were not supposed to win.

Arshdeep flicked the ball towards the pitch and ran towards his men.