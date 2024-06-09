T20 World Cup 2024 | Don't need to motivate the players much: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten

When asked if he has had a chance to discuss the mistakes of the opening game and if was needed to motivate them, Kirsten said: “I don’t like to harp on history much. We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now. Tomorrow we go out there and do our best, and put pressure on them. That’s how we plan for every game. That’s on us. It’s a big game, no need to motivate them, they’re motivated enough. Results will take care of themselves. Give it our best shot.”