T20 World Cup 2024 | Don't need to motivate the players much: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten

New York: Gary Kirsten was plenty abrasive on Saturday.
Perhaps it was because he was unhappy with how Pakistan had fared in their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland. Or, it was because he was unsure of what the future holds for him and his side.
Either way, the Indians are Pakistan’s next challenge, and Kirsten has some experience on the other side of the fence, having coached the Indians to a 50-over World Cup title in 2011.
“I think these players have seen enough of each so it won’t matter,” said the Pakistan coach when asked if he offered insight to his players. “See, we have to play the game in the right spirit and the right way, that’s all there is to it. We don’t want to complicate anything.
“Also, two days ago is in the past. We have to put it behind us,” he added.
When asked if he has had a chance to discuss the mistakes of the opening game and if was needed to motivate them, Kirsten said: “I don’t like to harp on history much. We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now. Tomorrow we go out there and do our best, and put pressure on them. That’s how we plan for every game. That’s on us. It’s a big game, no need to motivate them, they’re motivated enough. Results will take care of themselves. Give it our best shot.”
He continued: “It’s never nice not winning games of cricket, for any player. It’s never nice. I don’t think I needed to motivate this team for this game. The important thing is to operate genuinely as a team, playing games like this is a real team effort.”
But Kirsten saved his bristly best for when he was asked if India held the advantage because they have played two games, including one warm-up fixture, at the Nassau County International stadium as opposed to none by Pakistan. “I am not sure I can predict what’s going to happen. Do you? If you do, I think you should tell me. Do you think playing a couple of extra games gives the Indians an edge? I don’t think so.”
