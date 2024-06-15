T20 World Cup 2024: Driving troubles haunt Virat Kohli again

In the second game, against Pakistan no less, Kohli got off to the kind of start you’d expect to inspire a half-century or something in that region. That cover-drive was a work of art, but the very next delivery, he was greedy for more and ended up chasing a short and wide delivery from Naseem Shah. The delivery kept leaving him so he could only toe-end a cut to Usman Khan at cover point. Kohli was staring at the pitch as he walked off.

Against the United States of America, left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar’s first delivery to “the legend” had a ‘drive me if you can’ written all over it. Kohli took the bait, chasing it despite shuffling across a fair bit. He pushed at the ball - a flaw from an era gone by - and nicked it to Andries Gous at first slip. Kohli was staring at the pitch as he walked off.

None of these three dismissals were about the pitch. This was about what Kohli had made of these pitches. This is about how he tried to overcome that anxiety by pushing through instead of letting it come to him.

It would have been ideal for him to get a bat in Lauderhill before heading into the Super Eights, but with the match against Canada being called off, Kohli will have to rely on his experience to get him through.

Well, if anyone can, he can.