T20 World Cup 2024 Final | India vs SA final at Barbados. What happens if rain washes away the match?

Rain could play a spoilsport as India and South Africa take on each other in the T20 World Cup Final at Barbados on June 29.

Both teams have so far been undefeated in the series and would lock horns to bag the 'champion' title.

However, weather predictions for the match which is supposed to start at 8 00pm IST say that the game could be disrupted by rain.

In case the match gets washed out or cannot be completed on Saturday, the same will be played on a 'reserve day' which is Sunday from the point of interruption.

The ICC rules state that, "every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day."