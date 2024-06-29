T20 World Cup 2024 Final | India vs South Africa: 5 bowlers to watch out for

After an intense battle in the group and Super Eight stages, India and South Africa have qualified for the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The two teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, also dominating their respective semi-finals against England and Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma will be looking to finally win an ICC trophy as the icing on the cake that is his illustrious cricketing career. Here we take a look at bowlers to watch out for in today's encounter.