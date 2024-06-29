Home
T20 World Cup 2024 Final | India vs South Africa: 5 bowlers to watch out for

After an intense battle in the group and Super Eight stages, India and South Africa have qualified for the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The two teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, also dominating their respective semi-finals against England and Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma will be looking to finally win an ICC trophy as the icing on the cake that is his illustrious cricketing career. Here we take a look at bowlers to watch out for in today's encounter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 11:42 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 11:42 IST

With 15 wickets in seven matches, Arshdeep has been the second-most successful bowler in the tournament, and India's fate tonight will depend a lot on how he performs.

Credit: DH Photo

Bumrah is arguably India's finest pacer in the current lot, and has proved his mettle with 13 wickets in seven matches in the tournament. He will look to take early wickets and disrupt the Proteas' batting lineup.

Credit: X/@Jaspritbumrah93

Tabraiz Shamsi produced a stellar performance against Afghanistan in the semi-final, taking three wickets in just 1.5 overs while shelling out a mere six runs. Rohit and co. need to be wary of the spinner's spells tonight.

Credit: X/@shamsi90

Marco Jansen was also a driving factor for the Proteas' win over Afghanistan in the semi-final. If he fires up tonight, it might spell doom for the Men in Blue.

Credit: Reuters Photo

If Kuldeep's exceptional performance in the semi-final against England was a trailer, we have to wait if the main picture (tonight's final) proves to be as thrilling. His bowling figures of 3/19 (4 overs) prove that he is a valuable cog in the Indian bowling line-up.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 29 June 2024, 11:42 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketSouth AfricaT20 World CupJasprit BumrahArshdeep Singh

