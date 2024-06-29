T20 World Cup 2024 Final | India vs South Africa: 5 bowlers to watch out for

With 15 wickets in seven matches, Arshdeep has been the second-most successful bowler in the tournament, and India's fate tonight will depend a lot on how he performs.
Bumrah is arguably India's finest pacer in the current lot, and has proved his mettle with 13 wickets in seven matches in the tournament. He will look to take early wickets and disrupt the Proteas' batting lineup.
Credit: X/@Jaspritbumrah93
Tabraiz Shamsi produced a stellar performance against Afghanistan in the semi-final, taking three wickets in just 1.5 overs while shelling out a mere six runs. Rohit and co. need to be wary of the spinner's spells tonight.
Marco Jansen was also a driving factor for the Proteas' win over Afghanistan in the semi-final. If he fires up tonight, it might spell doom for the Men in Blue.
If Kuldeep's exceptional performance in the semi-final against England was a trailer, we have to wait if the main picture (tonight's final) proves to be as thrilling. His bowling figures of 3/19 (4 overs) prove that he is a valuable cog in the Indian bowling line-up.
Published 29 June 2024, 11:42 IST