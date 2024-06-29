T20 World Cup 2024 Final | Weather, pitch condition at Kensington Oval in Barbados before India, South Africa clash

As India and South Africa are set to clash in the final of T20 ICC World Cup 2024, major weather forecasters including Accuweather and Barbados Meteorological Services predict the venue might witness rain on Saturday.

Both India and South Africa reached the finals unbeaten in the entire tournament— sparking much excitement in cricket lovers worldwide. The final will be played at the Kensington Oval in the largest and capital city of Barbados— Bridgetown. Given the natural seasonal cycle, the local meteorological department of Barbados is regularly issuing forecasts that show there is 70 per cent chances that the region might receive rains amid thunderstorm on D-day.

Barbados Meteorological Services has specifically issued the forecast for the T20 ICC World Cup that said, "Some minor water settlements are likely on roads and concrete surfaces around Kensington Oval. Showers and possible thunderstorms could result in some disruptions."

The latest forecast on June 29 at 8 48 am said, "THE TROPICAL DEPRESSION HAS STRENGTHENED INTO TROPICAL STORM BERYL The BMS continues to closely monitor the development of Tropical Storm Beryl located near 9.3N 43.6W 1100 miles/ 1800 km east-southeast of Barbados, at 11 pm tonight Friday 28th June 2024".