T20 World Cup 2024 Finals | Dignified Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

Bridgetown: Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach, which got a glorious closure with the T20 World Cup triumph here, will remain a case study on how to be stately and understated at the same time in modern-day cricket coaching.

But even 'The Wall' crumbled when emotions took charge at the end of an 11-year long title drought.

As soon as he got a feel of the trophy, which was respectfully brought to him by player of the match Virat Kohli, Dravid let out a roar so ferocious that it seemed he was finally letting out the emotions that he works so hard to hide while in public glare.

It was a moment that was so unlike Dravid, who hardly gave a quote that could fire up the imagination of the headline desk, but remained committed to his job in a rather Gary Kirsten way.

But that minimalism can never mask the challenges Dravid had to tame during his draining, overwhelming close to three years shepherding the most followed cricket team on this planet.