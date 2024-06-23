T20 World Cup 2024 | 'Hat-trick Patrick' strikes again for Australia

Australia paceman Pat Cummins took a hat-trick for a second match in a row at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday, dismissing three Afghan batsmen in successive deliveries after doing the same against Bangladesh on Thursday.

As in Antigua, the Australia test skipper took the first wicket, that of Rashid Khan, with the final ball of one over before sending back Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib with the first two balls of his next over.

On Thursday, Cummins was unaware he had achieved the rare feat until told by teammates, but he was in no doubt on Saturday and celebrated with a shake of his fists and huge smile.

"I remembered that one," the 31-year-old said at the innings break. "I've played I don't know how many hundreds of games for Australia and now I've got two in a row."