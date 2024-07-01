T20 World Cup 2024: Heartwarming photos of World Cup champions

One of the most iconic images is that of the team huddled together in a tight embrace after sealing their victory against South Africa.
Picture of Team India's Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya enjoying a hearty laugh spread like wildfire on social media.
One of the priceless pictures -- Team India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid gestures during the victory lap at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Rohit Sharma pulling out the wrestler Ric Flair swag as he lifts the WC trophy.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah poses for a happy picture with the T20 World Cup Champions.
This picture of Hardik Pandya carrying the Indian flag on his shoulders lit up social media.
Another heartwarming image features Virat Kohli holding the trophy while enjoying the victory lap.
Emotional Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya share a light moment after winning the T20 World Cup.
The pride and happiness in this picture is palpable as the players celebrate their well-deserved victory.
Mohammed Siraj holding the coveted trophy aloft, surrounded by his jubilant teammates.
Rishabh Pant reacts as he holds the T20 World Cup trophy.
Netizens went crazy when they witnessed this amazing moment when captain Rohit Sharma interrupted an interview and kissed his deputy on the cheek.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kuldeep Yadav lifts the trophy as Team India players roar.
Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup.
An emotive Virat Kohli talks to his family on phone as he proudly flaunts the T20 World Cup medal.
Ricardo Mazalan
Hardik Pandya, who went through a lot in his personal and professional life in the last few months, is enjoying his own moment after securing the win.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pose with the T20 World Cup trophy.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma enjoying the moment.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam
Published 01 July 2024, 09:32 IST