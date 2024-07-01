T20 World Cup 2024: Heartwarming photos of World Cup champions

The triumphant Indian team's celebrations at the Kensington Oval lasted close to four hours after a roller-coaster T20 World Cup final with players grooving to their favourite dance numbers. The euphoria carried on as Indian cricket players let their emotions take control after a gruelling month-long campaign in the Caribbean and USA. Here are some heartwarming pictures that emerged from this historic win that perfectly captured the essence of the team's journey and the emotions that came with it.