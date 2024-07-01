Home
T20 World Cup 2024: Heartwarming photos of World Cup champions

The triumphant Indian team's celebrations at the Kensington Oval lasted close to four hours after a roller-coaster T20 World Cup final with players grooving to their favourite dance numbers. The euphoria carried on as Indian cricket players let their emotions take control after a gruelling month-long campaign in the Caribbean and USA. Here are some heartwarming pictures that emerged from this historic win that perfectly captured the essence of the team's journey and the emotions that came with it.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 09:32 IST
One of the most iconic images is that of the team huddled together in a tight embrace after sealing their victory against South Africa.

Credit: Reuters

Picture of Team India's Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya enjoying a hearty laugh spread like wildfire on social media.

Credit: Reuters

One of the priceless pictures -- Team India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid gestures during the victory lap at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Credit: BCCI

Rohit Sharma pulling out the wrestler Ric Flair swag as he lifts the WC trophy.

Credit: PTI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah poses for a happy picture with the T20 World Cup Champions.

Credit: BCCI

This picture of Hardik Pandya carrying the Indian flag on his shoulders lit up social media.

Credit: X/@hardikpandya7

Another heartwarming image features Virat Kohli holding the trophy while enjoying the victory lap.

Credit: Reuters

Emotional Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya share a light moment after winning the T20 World Cup.

Credit: Reuters

The pride and happiness in this picture is palpable as the players celebrate their well-deserved victory.

Credit: Reuters

Mohammed Siraj holding the coveted trophy aloft, surrounded by his jubilant teammates.

Credit: Reuters

Rishabh Pant reacts as he holds the T20 World Cup trophy.

Credit: Reuters

Netizens went crazy when they witnessed this amazing moment when captain Rohit Sharma interrupted an interview and kissed his deputy on the cheek.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kuldeep Yadav lifts the trophy as Team India players roar.

Credit: Reuters

Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup.

Credit: Reuters

An emotive Virat Kohli talks to his family on phone as he proudly flaunts the T20 World Cup medal.

Credit: Reuters

Hardik Pandya, who went through a lot in his personal and professional life in the last few months, is enjoying his own moment after securing the win.

Ricardo Mazalan
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pose with the T20 World Cup trophy.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma enjoying the moment.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Published 01 July 2024, 09:32 IST
