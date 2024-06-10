T20 World Cup 2024: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 6 runs

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 6 runs in the T20 World Cup match in New York.

This comes after India suffered a mid-innings collapse on a two-paced track to post an underwhelming 119 against arch-rivals Pakistan despite a gutsy effort from Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

India's new number three Pant rode his luck en route a chancy 42 off 31 balls but other batters in the star-studded line-up could not apply themselves on a challenging surface. Pakistan dismissed India with an over to spare courtesy an all-round bowling effort with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf sharing three wickets each. India lost seven wickets for just 28 runs as they looked in control at 89 for 3 in the 12th over.

Intermittent rain delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the game by 50 minutes. Amid overcast skies, Babar Azam expectedly put the opposition India in to bat.

After the opening over from Shaheen Afrdi, in which Rohit played a sublime pick up shot for six over deep square leg, rain returned to halt the game gain by roughly 30 minutes.

Virat Kohli (4 off 3), who has an exemplary record against Pakistan, hit a glorious cover drive off Naseem Shah on the first ball of his innings post the resumption before getting caught at point off a wide and short ball two balls later.

(With PTI inputs)