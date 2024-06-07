T20 World Cup 2024 | India-Pakistan clash could fetch $4,800 a second as cricket makes US push

The clash has added significance given Pakistan on Thursday fell to a shock defeat to the US, a major boost to the host nation playing in their first ever World Cup and ranked 18th in the world behind Nepal and the UAE.

Ad slots for the game could sell for as much as 4 million rupees ($48,000) for 10 seconds, said Santosh N., managing partner at D&P Advisory, which provides sports valuation services. “The India-Pakistan game always commands a premium.”

A 10-second slot for India games would be fetching about 2 million rupees on average, he added. In comparison, a Super Bowl ad is a reported $6.5 million for 30 seconds, and about £400,000 ($511,000) for 30 seconds during the 2022 football World Cup for UK advertising.

Multinational firms like Emirates Group, Saudi Aramco and Coca-Cola Co. are among the companies sponsoring the monthlong tournament. The matches have also been scheduled to coincide with peak viewership hours in South Asian countries. For example, the India-Pakistan match will be played at 10:30 am in New York on Sunday, when it will be evening in India.

During the Cricket World Cup held in India last year, a 10-second slot was estimated to cost 3 million rupees. The higher pricing compared to the T20 World Cup reflects the much greater hype for the sport when held in India, according to Chandrashekar Mantha, partner at Deloitte India. He added that some advertising budget will already have been allocated to the Indian Premier League, which concluded two weeks ago.

Governing body the International Cricket Council is trying to draw wider global attention to the sport ahead of its inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket already has a ready fan base in the US in the form of large diaspora from cricket-loving countries in South Asia, and Indians in tech have been instrumental in shoring up support for the sport.

“Exciting to see my favorite sport growing globally,” said Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on X on June 2 ahead of the start of the tournament.