T20 World Cup 2024 | India Vs Pakistan: 5 bowlers to watch out for

Jasprit Bumrah: The right-arm pacer can pose grave threat to the Pakistani batters in the much-awaited Ind Vs Pak match. Bumrah recently snatched the title of most maiden overs in T20Is among Test-playing nations. With an average of 19.22 and economy rate of 6.49 in T20, Bumrah is one of the top bowlers to look out for.
Kuldeep Yadav: If Kuldeep Yadav makes it to the playing XI on Sunday, it would be his first match against Pakistan in the T20 format. The Indian spinner with his T20I average of 14.10 and an economy rate of 6.74, along with his mystery factor, would be a treat to watch.
Shaheen Shah Afridi: The Pakistani left-arm pacer has played two matches against India in the T20 format with his best being 3/31 in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Shaheen has a bowling average of 20.72, while his economy rate sits at 7.74, making him a potential risk for Indian batters.
Naseem Shah: The 21-year-old right-arm pacer is part of the Pakistani team's 'fiery pace trio' meant to rattle the Indian batters. Shah has played three T20 matches against India in his career and has an economy rate of 7.86 with an average of 37.05.
Mohammed Siraj: The Indian right-arm seamer is yet to play his first T20I game against Pakistan. His 26.69 average and an economy rate of 8.46 can make him a formidable force for the Pakistani batting line-up.
Published 08 June 2024, 14:49 IST