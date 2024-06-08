T20 World Cup 2024 | India Vs Pakistan: 5 bowlers to watch out for

One of the most awaited matches of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is to be played between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The age-old rivalry will unfold at the newly constructed 34,000-seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Here is a list of 5 bowlers to watch out for in the crucial game.