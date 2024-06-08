T20 World Cup 2024 | India vs Pakistan: A look at previous wins, losses as the arch-rivals meet on June 9

The age-old rivalry of India and Pakistan is all set to be revived on the 22 yards amid the ongoing T20 World Cup series and the teams are set to lock horns yet again on June 9, this Sunday.
While the 'Men in Blue' are rejoicing their eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening game earlier this week, Pakistan is lamenting its loss to the underdog US team.
The big match, which is expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far, will be held at the newly constructed 34,000-seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at the Eisenhower Park on the outskirts of the 'Big Apple'.
As we await the mega clash between India and Pakistan, let's take a look at the head to head records and statistics from the teams' previous T20 World Cup matches.
The teams have clashed in seven T20 World Cup matches so far with Team India winning five and Pakistan one. One match had ended in a tie.
India won: 6
Pakistan won: 1
Tied: 1 (India won bowl out)
Here's a slightly more detailed look at who won where:
T20I clashes between India Pakistan in World Cup
2007 | The inaugural year of the T20 World Cup saw two clashes between India and Pakistan. The first one ended in a thrilling tie and later the 'Men in Blue' won through a bowl-out.
2012 | India faced Pakistan in the Super 8 stage during the T20 World Cup which took place in Sri Lanka. India won the match by 8 wickets.
2014 | The 2014 T20 World Cup saw India registering another easy win over Pakistan. The former won by 7-wickets.
2016 | The 2016 T20 World Cup, held in India, saw the hosts playing Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in the group stage, which they won by 6 wickets.
2021 | Pakistan registered their first ever win against India at the T20 World Cup during the 2021 edition which took place in UAE.
2022 | The India-Pakistan match at T20 World Cup that year was one of the most thrilling matches ever. India scored a last-ball victory over Pakistan.
