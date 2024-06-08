T20 World Cup 2024 | India vs Pakistan: A look at previous wins, losses as the arch-rivals meet on June 9

T20I clashes between India Pakistan in World Cup

2007 | The inaugural year of the T20 World Cup saw two clashes between India and Pakistan. The first one ended in a thrilling tie and later the 'Men in Blue' won through a bowl-out.

2012 | India faced Pakistan in the Super 8 stage during the T20 World Cup which took place in Sri Lanka. India won the match by 8 wickets.

2014 | The 2014 T20 World Cup saw India registering another easy win over Pakistan. The former won by 7-wickets.

2016 | The 2016 T20 World Cup, held in India, saw the hosts playing Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in the group stage, which they won by 6 wickets.

2021 | Pakistan registered their first ever win against India at the T20 World Cup during the 2021 edition which took place in UAE.

2022 | The India-Pakistan match at T20 World Cup that year was one of the most thrilling matches ever. India scored a last-ball victory over Pakistan.