T20 World Cup 2024 | India win toss against USA, to bowl first

India with the same team. 2 changes for USA.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 14:10 IST
New York: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against the USA in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

India retained the same eleven from their last match against Pakistan.

For USA, skipper Monank Patel missed out this match with a left-shoulder injury. Aaron Jones is leading the team in this game. Another big miss will be left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(wk), Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

