T20 World Cup 2024: It's gut-wrenching, says dejected Markram

“It’s just gut-wrenching – that’s really what it is. Each player has been on a different individual journey to get to this first final. Ultimately you become tight as a group. You want good things to happen to this group because you know they're great people and when you get close like that, especially the nature of how the game went, obviously adds to the emotions. It's one of those things but yeah, we can channel it moving forward but I think the next couple of days you let it be, you let yourself feel the way you want to feel and then really start reflecting positively.”